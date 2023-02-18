CenterBook Partners LP Has $610,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $8,295,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.7% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 571,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

