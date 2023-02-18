CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $303.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

