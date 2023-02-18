CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $261,989.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,618. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

