CenterBook Partners LP Invests $583,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 64.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 190.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognex Trading Down 13.0 %

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.