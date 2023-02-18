CenterBook Partners LP Sells 199 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.38 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.