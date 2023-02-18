CenterBook Partners LP Sells 3,949 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.