CenterBook Partners LP Sells 4,240 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

CLH stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $136.48.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

