CenterBook Partners LP Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,042,000 after acquiring an additional 871,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.75 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

