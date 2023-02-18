CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.