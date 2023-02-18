Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Communities Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $59.98 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

