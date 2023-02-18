Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Communities Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $59.98 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

