CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22, RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $82.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.