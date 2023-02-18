CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22, RTT News reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

CF Industries stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

