CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $82.35 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

