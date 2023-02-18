Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.52.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.