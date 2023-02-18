China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.35.
About China Natural Resources
