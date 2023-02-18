China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

