Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells $56,810.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Andrew James King sold 3,244 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $80,061.92.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $23.21 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

