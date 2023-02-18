Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading Up 0.3%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 1,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Chord Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

