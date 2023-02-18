Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.00

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Christian Dior Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94.

Christian Dior Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

