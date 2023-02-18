Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.88. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.