CIBC Boosts Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

AD.UN opened at C$18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$14.61 and a one year high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.79.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

