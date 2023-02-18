Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.