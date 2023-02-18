Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96.
Ciena Price Performance
CIEN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.