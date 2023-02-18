Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $76.99 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

