Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 36,379 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.