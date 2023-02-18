Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 64,620 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.06.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

