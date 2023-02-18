Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $22.57 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

