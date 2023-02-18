Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 37,083 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Golar LNG Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.27 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.