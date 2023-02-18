Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.10 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,408 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of MTDR opened at $58.99 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

