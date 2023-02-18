Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.19 Million in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

