Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 367,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.