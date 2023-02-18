Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Cipher Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

