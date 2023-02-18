Cipher Capital LP Sells 834 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,330,000 after purchasing an additional 232,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of HQY opened at $66.07 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

