Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $14.25-14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.59 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,704,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,392,000 after buying an additional 531,161 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

