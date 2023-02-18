CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CI&T Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CINT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. 24,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,781. CI&T has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CI&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.