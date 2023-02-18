Citigroup Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $169.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on monday.com from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.31.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

