Citigroup Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $129.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,456,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

