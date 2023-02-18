Citigroup Downgrades SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.96) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,054.60 ($12.80).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 866.20 ($10.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 813.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 843.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 256.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 739.64%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

