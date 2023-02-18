Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:CMTG opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 187.34%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

