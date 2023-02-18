Clover Finance (CLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.30 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $83.30 million and $344,947.41 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

