Clover Finance (CLV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $456,480.38

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $84.50 million and approximately $456,480.38 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

