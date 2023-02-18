CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

