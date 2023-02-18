Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 1.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

