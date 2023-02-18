Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Cognex has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $48.14. 3,145,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $78,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

