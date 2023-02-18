Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

