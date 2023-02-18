Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Cognex Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,941,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

