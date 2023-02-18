Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 101,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 129,566 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

