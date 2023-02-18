Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,932 shares of company stock worth $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $24,009,993. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

