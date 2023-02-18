Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

