Colonial Trust Advisors Has $242,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

