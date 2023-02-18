Colonial Trust Advisors Lowers Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About STORE Capital

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.